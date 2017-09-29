Police: Two people killed in Fernwood shooting

Two people were found fatally shot Friday morning in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot at 7:39 a.m. found the male and female with gunshot wounds in the 400 block of West 102nd Place, according to Chicago Police.

The male victim had been shot in the chest and was dead at the scene, police said. The female victim suffered three gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead. Their ages were not immediately known.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not confirmed the deaths Friday morning.