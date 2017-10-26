Police: Person killed, teenage boy wounded in Brighton Park shooting

One person was killed and a 14-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened at 3:36 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 45th Street, police said. Details of the shooting were unknown.

A male victim, whose age was unknown, was shot in the side of his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the lower back and was taken in serious condition to Stroger, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.