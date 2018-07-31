Police release photos of suspect in sexual assault at Foo Fighters concert

Police have released surveillance images of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman Sunday night at the Foo Fighters concert at Wrigley Field. | Chicago Police Department

Police have released surveillance images of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman Sunday night at the Foo Fighters concert at Wrigley Field.

The 23-year-old woman was standing in line for food about 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Addison when a man groped her, according to Chicago Police. She left the line and went into a port-a-potty.

The man followed her and also entered the port-a-potty before she could lock the door, police said. He then sexually assaulted her.

The woman was taken to a hospital after the assault, police said.

The suspect was described as a white man between 30 and 45 years old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing between 200 and 220 pounds, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect Monday and are asking anyone with information to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.

No one was in custody Monday as Area North detectives investigated.

Foo Fighters performed at Wrigley Field Sunday and Monday.