Police: Residential burglaries reported in Sauganash, Pulaski Park

Police were warning Northwest Side residents about a string of home burglaries reported this month in the Sauganash and Pulaski Park neighborhoods.

A burglar has been prying open front or basement doors to loot items, according to Chicago police.

The incidents reportedly happened:

between 12:03 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 6000 block of North Koster Avenue;

between 1:30 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 6000 block of North Jersey Avenue; and

between 7:10 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 6100 block of North Lowell Avenue.

In the second burglary, a male suspect was wearing a blue jacket.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.