Police seek details about shots fired in Aurora

Police are asking the public for information after shots were fired early Wednesday in west suburban Aurora.

Shots were fired about 1:10 a.m. near Fourth Avenue and Bevier Place, according to a statement from Aurora police. A mid-sized vehicle was seen speeding east on Fourth after the shooting, while a “squared off” white vehicle was seen speeding north on Bevier.

Nothing appeared to have been hit by the gunfire, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.