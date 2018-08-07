Police seek driver in Lincoln Park hit-and-run crash with bicyclist

Police are looking for a car that hit a bicyclist and drove away nearly two months ago in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 46-year-old woman was riding a bike in the street about 9 p.m. June 14 in the 1200 block of West Cortland when she was hit by a gray, two-door Mini Cooper, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The car was last seen heading northwest on Kingsbury, police said.

Investigators released a surveillance video of the crash and are asking anyone with information to call the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.