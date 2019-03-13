Police seek suspects in Kenwood strong-arm robbery

Police are looking for three people wanted in connection with a March 7 strong-arm robbery in the 4900 block of South Kimbark. | Chicago police

Police are looking for three suspects in a strong-arm robbery last week in the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side.

The robbery happened on March 7 in the 4900 block of South Kimbark Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police. Details about the time and circumstances were not immediately available.

Police released surveillance photos of three suspects wanted in connection with the robbery and are asking anyone with information to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.