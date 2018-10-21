Police: Series of garage burglaries reported in Hegewisch

Police are warning Far South Side residents about a string of recent garage burglaries in the Hegewisch neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars forcibly broke into a garage and took power tools and other items, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

• about 9 a.m. Sept. 27 in the 13400 block of South Houston;

• about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 2800 block of East 130th Street;

• about 9 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 13100 block of South Escanaba;

• about 8 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 13000 block of South Brandon; and

• about 8 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 12800 block of South Escanaba.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.