Police: Several McKinley Park homes burglarized

Police are warning McKinley Park residents about a pair of burglaries this month in the South Side neighborhood.

The burglars forcibly entered homes and garages and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 2200 block of West 35th Street; and

about 12 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 3500 block of South Archer Avenue.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.