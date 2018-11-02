Police: Several North Side homes burglarized

Police are warning West De Paul and Lathrop Homes residents about a series of burglaries this month in the North Side neighborhoods.

The burglars either entered through an unlocked window or door or stole a garage remote through an unlocked vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They ransacked the homes or vehicles for belongings — sometimes while the residents were at home asleep, otherwise while the victims were distracted.

The burglaries happened:

between Oct. 20 and 21 in the 2700 block of North Greenview Avenue;

between Oct. 21 and 22 in the 2700 block of North Janssen Avenue;

about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 22 in the 2600 block of North Southport Avenue;

between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue;

between 1:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the 2600 block of North Ashland Avenue; and

about 3 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 1500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.