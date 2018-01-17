Police: Smash-and-grab robbers struck Palos Park gas station

Surveillance photo of a group of males robbing a gas station early Tuesday in Palos Park. | Palos Park police

Police are searching for a group of smash-and-grab robbers who struck a gas station early Tuesday in southwest suburban Palos Park.

About 2:30 a.m., four male robbers threw a large rock through the window of the Shell gas station at 12301 S. 80th Ave. and stole cigarettes and a donation jar, according to Palos Park police. The time of the robbery wasn’t immediately known.

Following the robbery, which lasted only two minutes, the suspects drove off in a blue, four-door Pontiac Grand Prix, police said.

They could be responsible for other robberies in the south and west suburbs, police said.