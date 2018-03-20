Police: String of burglaries reported in Bridgeport

Police are warning South Side residents about a series of recent burglaries in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars forcibly broke into a home or garage and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• about 10 a.m. March 3 in the 800 block of West 33rd Place;

• about 7 a.m. March 7 in the 1300 block of West 33rd Street;

• between 2:07 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 8 in the 3300 block of South Carpenter;

• about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West 33rd Place; and

• between 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of South Carpenter.

Anyone with information about the burglary spree should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.