Police: Suspect in custody after man shot to death in McKinley Park

A suspect was in custody after a man was shot to death Thursday night in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

About 8 p.m., a 21-year-old man was in a store’s parking lot in the 1900 block of West 33rd Street when he walked up to a 2014 Nissan Altima and shots rang out, according to Chicago Police.

The man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.

The only occupant of the Altima, a 27-year-old man, took off southbound on Damen after the shooting, police said. A description of the car was provided to officers responding to the shooting and the vehicle was curbed nearby.

The driver was taken into custody and two weapons were recovered, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.