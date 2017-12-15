Police: Suspected human remains may be missing Woodstock woman

Authorities are investigating whether suspected human remains found in downstate Jefferson County are connected to a 2010 missing person case in northwest suburban Woodstock.

On May 23, 2010, Benedetta “Beth” Bentley was dropped off by a friend at an Amtrak station in Centralia, Illinois to head back to her home in Woodstock, according to Woodstock police. Bentley did not return home and has been missing ever since.

Police announced on Thursday that “information was developed,” leading Illinois State Police to a rural location in Jefferson County, where suspected human remains and other evidence were recovered, police said.

Investigators are working to identify the remains, which were “badly burned,” police said.

Anyone with information on Bentley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Illinois State Police at (618) 542-2171 or the Woodstock Police Department at (815) 338-2131.