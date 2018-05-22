Police to announced deployment of 1,000 extra officers for Memorial Day weekend

More than 1,000 extra Chicago police officers will be patrolling the city over Memorial Day weekend as part of the Chicago Police Department’s “summer deployment initiative” to be announced Tuesday morning.

Over the weekend, residents can expect to see a heavier police presence throughout the city.

Extra officers will be deployed on foot and on traffic initiatives downtown and through major thoroughfares, while bike patrols will focus on city parks and the lakefront. The department’s Summer Mobile Team will also launch this weekend, deploying more than 100 officers to neighborhood patrols, according to Chicago Police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson will announce the initiative with Chicago Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago, Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, United States Attorney John Lausch and the Chicago heads ot the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The announcement will take place at 11 a.m. at CPD headquarters, 3510 South Michigan Avenue.