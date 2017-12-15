Police warn of business burglaries on Near West Side

Police are warning businesses about a recent string of burglaries, three of which happened on the same block, on the Near West Side.

In four incidents, the male suspect forces entry to the business and steals property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

At 1:29 a.m. Nov. 26 in the 1000 block of West Lake;

Between 10:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 6 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 200 block of North Desplaines;

About noon Dec. 14 in the 200 block of North Desplaines

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.