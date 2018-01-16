Police warn of series of burglaries at Northwest Side stores

Police are warning business owners about a series of overnight burglaries at stores on the Northwest Side.

In most of the incidents, a burglar or burglars kicked or pried open a store’s front or rear door, according to an alert from Chicago Police. In at least one of the burglaries, the suspect or suspect broke a store’s front windows to gain entry.

The burglaries happened:

• between 1 a.m. and 6:20 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 6200 block of West Touhy;

• between 5 p.m. Jan. 6 and 8 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 6000 block of North Milwaukee;

• about 1 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 3700 block of North Harlem;

• between 9 p.m. Jan. 8 and 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of West Irving Park; and

• about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of West Irving Park.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.