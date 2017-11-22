Police: Woman found shot to death in West Pullman

A woman was found shot to death in a car early Wednesday behind a home in the Far South Side West Pullman neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called at 1:15 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle in the 11900 block of South Yale, according to Chicago Police. They arrived to find a blue Buick Regal on a parking slab behind a home.

A 27-year-old woman was in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.