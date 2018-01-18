Police: Woman stabbed mother during domestic dispute in Wilmette

A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother Thursday morning in north suburban Wilmette.

Authorities were called about a domestic disturbance shortly after 7 a.m. in the 1900 block of Highland Avenue, according to a statement from Wilmette police.

Officers arrived to find a woman who “had been stabbed multiple times with a knife,” police said. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.

The suspect, the woman’s adult daughter, had left the house but was taken into custody a short time later in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue, police said. The incident remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.