Political Daybook for Thursday, Oct. 4

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 33 days away.

Here are the political events scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 4 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

• 9 a.m. — County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will deliver opening remarks at the Cook County Commission on Women’s Issues 2018 Public Hearing. The public hearing will focus on the economic status of women in the workplace, root causes of inequality, and solutions to economically empower women moving forward. Cook County Board Room 118 N. Clark St. – 5th Floor.

9:30 a.m. — Mayor Emanuel will announce the expansion and new job creation of a solar manufacturer on the West Side. Lyons View Manufacturing, 825 S. Kilpatrick Ave.

• 10 a.m. — First Lady Diana Rauner and Consul General Aviv Ezra meet with Bright Star Community Outreach Center leadership to discuss TURN Center and trauma programs. Roberts Temple, 4021 S. State St., Chicago.

Would you like to get our daily rundown of Illinois political events by email? Drop us a line at daybook@suntimes.com