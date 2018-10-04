Van Dyke Trial Day 20: Jury to hear closing arguments, instructions

Defense attorney Dan Herbert, center, reacts to Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan's remarks during the trial for Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, right, in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Wednesday. To the left is Special Prosecutor Joe McMahon. | John J. Kim/ Chicago Tribune pool photo

6:58 a.m. Closing arguments, then the jury gets to work

After more than 40 witnesses, including the testimony of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, as well as videos played dozens of times, the jury of eight women and four men are set to hear closing arguments Thursday and get the case to begin deliberations.

The prosecution gets first crack at the jury in closings, followed by the defense. Then the prosecutors gets the last word since they bear the burden of proof. Expect the jury to receive the case Thursday afternoon.

Van Dyke, 40, faces two counts of first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated battery and one count of official misconduct.

A critical part of the case is the jury instructions. They are a dry set of legal instructions that the judge reads to the jury after the closing arguments are finished. But they tell jurors what the law is in the case and whether they can consider less serious crimes — in this case, for instance, second-degree murder. It will be important to see if the jury gets the chance to do that in this case, a decision most often made by the defense.

The prosecutors and defense attorneys discussed those instructions behind closed doors Wednesday with the judge, and the public will hear them for the first time when they are read to the jurors.

The jurors may begin deliberations Thursday afternoon, but it would be rather quick work for them if they come back with a verdict Thursday.

Check back here throughout the day for live updates on the closing arguments and jury instructions.

Here’s the analysis of what the jury can expect to hear from Sun-Times reporters Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel:

