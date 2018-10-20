Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 20

Good morning,

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 17 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

9 a.m. – FairVote Illinois, Represent West Suburban Cook County, Represent.Us Rockford and the Chicago Democratic Socialists of America host a Midwest Election Reform Summit featuring talks and panel discussions between activists, politicians, journalists and legal experts. Until 3 p.m. at the University Center, 525 S. State St.

9 a.m. – Envisioning Justice gives a presentation and moderated discussion on “Creating a Citywide Conversation on the Impact of Incarceration on Communities in Chicago.” Until 10 a.m. at Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave.

10 a.m. — Six hundred SEIU members go to the Polls with JB Pritzker , Juliana Stratton and Kwame Raoul , led by the Dunbar H.S. Marching Band. Chicago Temple, 77 W. Washington St.

, and , led by the Dunbar H.S. Marching Band. Chicago Temple, 77 W. Washington St. Noon — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White attends the 100th birthday of a member of his congregation, Mrs. Kensay. Union Missionary Baptist Church, 940 N. Orleans St.

attends the 100th birthday of a member of his congregation, Mrs. Kensay. Union Missionary Baptist Church, 940 N. Orleans St. 2:30 p.m. — The Southeast Side Block Club hosts a conversation with political strategist Maze Jackson, of WVON Morning Show, for an election season talk. Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.

6 p.m. – Aldermanic candidate David Earl Williams III gives a speech titled “The Solution to Chicago’s Gang Violence” hosted by the College of Complexes at Dappers East Restaurant, 2901 W. Addison St.

ILLINOIS

3:30 p.m. — JB Pritzker will speak at a GOTV event in University Park with Congresswoman Robin Kelly and local elected officials and candidates. University Park Town Center, 90 Towncenter Dr. in University Park.

Would you like to get our daily rundown of Illinois political events by email? Sign up for the daybook by filling out this short form.