Political Daybook for Friday, Oct. 5

From left, Illinois Attorney General nominees Erika Harold (R) and Kwame Raoul (D) at a Sun-Times Editorial Board forum Tuesday. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 32 days away.

Here are the political events scheduled for Friday, Oct. 5 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

• 7:45 a.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel will deliver remarks at the Skills for Chicagoland’s Future fourth annual employment champions breakfast. Palmer House Hilton, 17 E. Monroe St., Grand Ballroom.

• 10 a.m. — Senator Tammy Duckworth speaks with David Axelrod at the Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts. Other speakers at the forum include former Senator George J. Mitchell and Hazim Avdal, a U of C student and Iraqi refugee. University of Chicago Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.

• 11 a.m. —The Chicago Committee Against War & Racism hold a picket by Congressman Mike Quigley’s Lakeview office on the 17th anniversary of the launch of the war in Afghanistan. 3223 N. Sheffield Ave.

•11:30 a.m. — Inspired by the haunting imagery of “The Handmaids Tale”, women dressed in the distinctive red capes and bonnets of the Handmaids will gather at the Attorney General Town Hall hosted by Reform for Illinois to urge the candidates to support a woman’s right to choose. Until 12:15 p.m. Union League Club, 65 W. Jackson Blvd.

• 12 p.m. — Reform for Illinois hosts an Illinois Attorney General Town Hall with Republican nominee Erika Harold, Democratic nominee Kwame Raoul and Chicago Tonight & WTTW correspondent Amanda Vinicky.

Read about the candidates’ visit with the Sun-Times editorial board, and watch the video.

•2:30 p.m. — Cook County Board President and mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle will join Cook County Health and Hospitals System CEO Dr. Jay Shannon at the 11th annual Journey Through Breast Cancer event. Stroger Hospital, 1969 W. Ogden Ave.

ILLINOIS

• 8:45 a.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner receives “Defender of Manufacturing” Award from the Technology & Manufacturing Association. 1651 Wilkening Rd., Schaumburg.

•10:45 a.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner visits Laser Precision in recognition of National Manufacturing Day. Laser Precision, 2400 Commerce Dr., Libertyville.

Would you like to get our daily rundown of Illinois political events by email? Drop us a line at daybook@suntimes.com