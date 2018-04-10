Two businesses have reported armed robberies in recent weeks in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
The most recent was reported Sunday at a business in the 3500 block of North Central and the other occurred March 31 in the 4200 block of North Milwaukee, according to Chicago Police.
The offender/s entered the businesses, showed a handgun and demanded money and property in both cases, police said.
In the most recent, the robber was described as a male between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-2 and 160-180 pounds. He wore a gray Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black mask, police said.
In the March 31 robbery, the offender was described as a male between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-2 and 190-225 pounds, police said. He wore a black jacket with a red-and-orange-colored, diamond-shaped logo on the back, blue jeans and a black bandana.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.