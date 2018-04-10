Portage Park businesses robbed at gunpoint

Two businesses have reported armed robberies in recent weeks in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The most recent was reported Sunday at a business in the 3500 block of North Central and the other occurred March 31 in the 4200 block of North Milwaukee, according to Chicago Police.

The offender/s entered the businesses, showed a handgun and demanded money and property in both cases, police said.

In the most recent, the robber was described as a male between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-2 and 160-180 pounds. He wore a gray Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black mask, police said.

In the March 31 robbery, the offender was described as a male between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-2 and 190-225 pounds, police said. He wore a black jacket with a red-and-orange-colored, diamond-shaped logo on the back, blue jeans and a black bandana.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.