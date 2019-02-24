Portion of Ashland to close Monday for bridge testing over Chicago River

Testing Monday of the Ashland Avenue Bridge over the Chicago River will require a portion of the thoroughfare to temporarily close.

From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the testing will shut down travel from the 2400 block of Ashland to the 2700 block of Ashland, according to Chicago Department of Transportation.

During the closure, northbound drivers are advised to turn from Ashland onto 35th Street before turning onto Damen Avenue and taking Blue island Avenue back to Ashland, CDOT said. Motorists traveling south should take a detour from Ashland to Blue Island before proceeding to Damen, turning onto 35th and returning to Ashland.

The bridge is the first of five that will be tested this week ahead of the spring boating season, CDOT said. The Loomis Street Bridge will face a similar closure on Tuesday.