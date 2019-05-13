Part of New York Street in Aurora to close for sewer work

A portion of New York Street in west suburban Aurora will be closed for a few weeks for sewer work.

Starting Monday, West New York Street will be closed between Wilder Street and Grand Avenue, according to a statement from city officials. The project will also close Oak Avenue between New York Street and Galena Boulevard.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to last through the end of July, city officials said. Access to local businesses will be available during the work.

Drivers are advised to follow detour signs to get to their destinations.