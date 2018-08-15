‘Possible engine problem’ forces Chicago-bound flight to land in Charlotte

An American Airlines flight bound for Chicago had to return to Charlotte, North Carolina, after experiencing engine problems Wednesday morning. | AP file photo

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) An American Airlines flight bound for Chicago had to make an emergency landing because of engine problems Wednesday morning after departing from Charlotte, North Carolina.

American Airlines Flight 1668 departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 7:45 a.m. Eastern time and was headed to O’Hare, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane landed back at Charlotte about 8:20 a.m. after the crew “declared an emergency and reported a possible engine problem,” the FAA said in a statement. The FAA is investigating the incident.

American Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott said the flight landed safely and taxied to the gate.

“We have swapped to a different aircraft, and plan on re-departing shortly,” Scott said.