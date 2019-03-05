Private club on South Side ordered to close after shooting left 6 seriously hurt

Six people were shot at a private club early Sunday in the 2900 block of East 79th Street. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson issued an emergency closure order for the private South Side club that was the scene of a shooting early Sunday that left six people seriously wounded.

The shooting happened at 3:43 a.m. inside the lounge in the 2900 block of East 79th Street, according to spokespeople for the Chicago Police Department.

On Sunday morning, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced that Johnson ordered a wide-ranging investigation into the club, its owners and the people who were there when the shooting happened. One team of investigators was looking into whether the club’s license holders or attendees have any ties to gangs or organized crime, while another was investigating whether the building is up to code and the club’s licenses are intact, Guglielmi said.

On Tuesday evening, Guglielmi announced the club had been ordered to close.

“Following an investigation by CPDs Organized Crime Bureau & Vice Unit, an emergency closure order has been issued by Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson against the social club at 2911 E. 79 St where 6 people were seriously wounded by gunfire this weekend,” Guglielmi tweeted.

Following an investigation by CPDs Organized Crime Bureau & Vice Unit, an emergency closure order has been issued by Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson against the social club at 2911 E. 79 St where 6 people were seriously wounded by gunfire this weekend. Investigation continues pic.twitter.com/Q7cy2i84ZH — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 6, 2019

Guglielmi said the shooting appeared to have been sparked by “some type of fight that escalated.”

All six people who were wounded were expected to survive, police said.

No one has been arrested as Area South detectives continue to investigate the shooting.