Case dropped against man after he spends 20 years in prison for double murders

Standing between her son, Michael, and husband, Matthew Sr., Patricia Sopron talks to reporters about the pending release from prison of her son, Matthew Jr., whose conviction for ordering a 1995 gang shooting that left two 13-year-old girls dead, was overturned Tuesday. | Andy Grimm/Sun-Times

After serving 20 years of a life sentence, Matthew Sopron could be released from prison as soon as Tuesday after Cook County prosecutors dropped their case against him in a 1995 double-murder after multiple witnesses admitted to lying on the stand during his trial.

Sopron smiled as he was walked past a courtroom gallery overflowing with supporters Tuesday, and gasps and sniffling filled the room as Assistant State’s Attorney Carol Rogala asked Judge Timothy Joyce to vacate Sopron’s conviction for a 1995 gang shooting that killed two eighth-grade girls. Sopron could be released as soon as this afternoon from the Joliet Correctional Center.

The decision by Cook Coutny State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office comes after two days of testimony on a motion for a new trial, during which two witnesses who testified at Sopron’s trial recanted their testimony that Sopron was a leader of a South Side faction of the Almighty Popes street gang and had ordered them to shoot at rival gang members who were driving in the neighborhood in a van.

Popes member, Eric Anderson, who was 15 at the time, opened fire on the van near Hale Park, striking 13-year-old Carrie Hovel and Helena Martin.

Sopron and co-defendant Wayne Antusas were arrested nine months after the shooting, after one of Anderson’s teenage co-defendants named them as a Popes leaders who had ordered the younger members to “light up” the van. Sopron, who was 22 at the time of the shooting, maintained his innocence at trial and his family has rallied behind him for a decades-long series of appeals, social media outreach and even paid for a highway billboard emblazoned with the words “Free Matt Sopron.”

Sopron and Antusas both were sentenced to life in prison, though Antusas’ sentence was reduced last year to 54 years following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that banned life sentences for offenders who were sentenced as minors.

Antusas’ mother, sister and attorney joined Sopron’s supporters in the courtroom, and said they would seek to have his conviction overturned as well.