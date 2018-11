Man shot by 3 people in Pullman

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old was walking down the 13300 block of South Langley Avenue just before 10 p.m. when he was approached by three people who fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in his head and chest, and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in “grave” condition, police said. No one was in custody.