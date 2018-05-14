Quartino restaurant robbed at gunpoint in River North

A downtown restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night when a man approached an employee who was counting money, according to police.

About 11:45 p.m., the man walked in through a door at Quartino Ristorante at 626 N. State St. and pointed a gun at the employee and demanded the money, Chicago Police said.

The employee handed over the cash to the man, who then ran out of the building and into a tan vehicle waiting on Ontario Street, police said.

The vehicle was described as having a smashed grill and a broken driver’s side window. It was last seen going east on Ohio Street, police said.

Police described the robber as a black man, between the age of 18 and 25, wearing a black hoodie and a blue baseball cap.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the robbery.