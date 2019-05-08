Judgment vacated in sexual assault lawsuit against R. Kelly; case will proceed

A civil sexual abuse lawsuit filed against R. Kelly will proceed after a Cook County judge vacated a default judgment against the singer.

Kelly’s new attorneys, Raed Shalabi and Zaid Abdallah, argued that Kelly never responded to a lawsuit filed against him because he is illiterate. Wednesday morning, Judge Moira Johnson vacated the default judgment she entered against him last month. The next court date in the case was set for June 19.

The woman who filed the suit is one of the four people Kelly is accused of sexually abusing in a separate criminal case. Her lawsuit was filed Feb. 21 — a day before Kelly was charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse.

“They knew charges were being brought,” Shalabi said outside Johnson’s courtroom at the Daley Center Wednesday morning. “Mr. Kelly believes the motive is money. He’s obviously going to be denying the allegations, and that’s our position at this point.”

The plaintiff’s attorney, Jeffrey Deutschman, said while his client was cooperating with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, “I didn’t know there was going to be an indictment coming.”

“My client had a case and we filed it,” Deutschman said. “We filed it as fast as we could, pretty much because there were potential statute of limitations issues.”

Johnson found Kelly to be in default last month after he and his lawyer didn’t respond to summonses in the lawsuit. He was served with a court summons in the case in March as he was being held in the Cook County Jail over his failure to pay more than $160,000 in child support owed to his ex-wife.

“When he got served, he got served while he was in jail,” Shalabi said after Wednesday’s hearing. “He didn’t know what the documents were. Once we found out there was a judgment against him we filed a motion to vacate right away.”

Before Abdallah and Shalabi were retained by Kelly, the singer’s publicist, Darrell Johnson, had told the Sun-Times: “We don’t care about the lawsuit. The lawsuit means nothing to us.”

The woman who brought the suit alleges she met Kelly on May 26, 1998, when she was 16. Kelly was driving when he saw her walking down the street; he pulled over and talked to her, the suit states.

Later that day, an associate of Kelly’s met with the teen and her family at a restaurant and gave Kelly’s phone number to the girl. The associate “indicated that the defendant wanted to speak with the minor plaintiff and have her come to his studio and be in a video that he was making,” the suit states.

The plaintiff was “star struck and wanted to meet with defendant to pursue a role in what she believed was a music video,” the suit states. The sexual abuse started within a month, the complaint alleges.

“Commencing in or about June 1998 and thereafter until she was of the age of majority, defendant, Robert Sylvester Kelly, sexually abused plaintiff,” the suit states. “Specifically, defendant, Robert Sylvester Kelly, had sexual intercourse with the minor plaintiff. The defendant also engaged in oral sex with the minor plaintiff. During these repeated incidents, defendant represented to the minor plaintiff that this behavior was appropriate.”