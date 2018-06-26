Rahm Emanuel chooses veteran Ald. Matt O’Shea to head aviation committee

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has chosen veteran Southwest Side Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) to chair the City Council’s Aviation Committee and ride herd over an $8.7 billion O’Hare Airport expansion project.

O’Shea replaces newly retired Ald. Mike Zalewski (23rd), whose decision to step down early touched off a heated competition for the Aviation prize.

Sources said the Aviation sweepstakes ultimately came down to a rainbow of three finalists: O’Shea, Ald. Proco Joe Moreno (1st) and Ald. Jason Ervin (28th).

Having chosen a Hispanic replacement to fill Zalewski’s City Council seat, Emanuel was free to avoid playing racial politics.

The mayor ultimately chose O’Shea because he trusts him to make certain that minorities and women get their fair share of the gravy train of jobs and contracts generated by the O’Hare expansion project, but to do it without grandstanding or delay.

That’s particularly important now that Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans is on her way out and Chief Procurement Officer Jamie Rhee is on her way in.

O’Shea has established himself as a popular alderman who pays attention to housekeeping details while serving as the City Council champion for victims of domestic violence.

A fee weeks ago, he stood at Emanuel’s side as the mayor announced plans to tax Airbnb and other home-sharing services yet again—this time to double shelter beds and support services for victims of domestic violence.

The choice of O’Shea can also be viewed as belated political payback for the pivotal role that O’Shea played in helping Emanuel survive the 2015 mayoral run-off.

Between the first and second rounds of that mayoral sweepstakes, Emanuel boosted his support among white voters by 11.25 percentage points.

The increase was fueled by Emanuel’s showing in O’Shea’s 19th Ward, where the son of Democratic power broker Jeremiah Joyce worked for vanquished mayoral challenger Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.

With O’Shea’s formidable support, Emanuel got 59 percent of the 19,828 total votes cast in the 19th Ward.

The mayor’s boost among white voters was further driven by his 63.6 percent share of the 18,373 votes cast in the Northwest Side’s 41st Ward. That defied those who claimed Emanuel would pay a price for his decision to turn a deaf ear to noise-weary residents around O’Hare Airport.

In a post-runoff interview, O’Shea said his ward had a 56 percent turnout—well above the citywide 40 percent—and Emanuel carried 56 of 57 precincts.

“We had the Beverly Arts Center on the verge of closing. The mayor stepped in. We had 115th and Western, a vacant corner for 25 years. We now have an $18 million sports center under construction. He brought tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure improvements to many of our schools, including Morgan Park H.S.,” said O’Shea, who wrote a letter to his constituents spelling out those accomplishments.

“We have a very educated, engaged electorate. They see what’s going on. Some people may not like the mayor. They may not like his style. But they saw what the mayor’s done for our community.”

Ald. Nick Sposato (38th), vice-chairman of the Aviation Committee, campaigned hard and publicly for the Aviation chairmanship, which comes with a modest budget that hasn’t been raised in years.

Sposato had also urged Emanuel to steer clear of racial politics, arguing that if any group is being shortchanged in City Council leadership, it’s whites.

The mayor ended up taking that advice in a way he hopes will boost his standing on the Southwest Side.

But the beneficiary is O’Shea.