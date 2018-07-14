Take a look inside the Governor’s Mansion after its $15 million renovation

Looking up the entryway to the newly renovated Illinois Governor's Mansion. Provided photo.

Illinois’ renovated Governor’s Mansion has reopened with Gov. Bruce Rauner and his wife, Diana, welcoming guests to the Springfield landmark.

Rauner is calling the reopening of the mansion Saturday a “great day for the state of Illinois.” He said he and the state’s first lady are “excited to invite the people of Illinois back to this historic facility.”

A privately funded, roughly $15 million renovation began in early 2015. It included installing a new roof, HVAC system and entrance. Work also was done to ensure the mansion complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The mansion now has a new visitor center. Guests also may view artwork and several exhibits, including one on Illinois life during the Civil War.

The building was constructed in 1855 and is the third-oldest state governor’s residence in the U.S.

The mansion is now open for daily public tours.

