Recent garage burglaries concentrated to a few blocks in Edgewater

Police issued a warning regarding recent garage burglaries in a few block radius in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.

In the four burglaries, someone broke into garages through locked or unlocked doors, Chicago police said. They stole property once inside.

Police did not offer a description of of the suspect or suspects.

The burglaries happened:

between 3 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 5500 block of North Lakewood Avenue;

overnight Aug. 2 in the 1400 block of West Berwyn Avenue;

during the daytime July 31 in the 5400 block of North Wayne Avenue; and

sometime between July 26 and 30 in the 5300 block of North Lakewood Avenue.

Anyone within information regarding the burglaries was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.