Residents accidentally set Naperville home on fire while defrosting pipes

Some Naperville residents who tried to thaw frozen water pipes with a heat gun ended up sparking a fire inside their home Wednesday evening in the west suburb.

At 10:54 p.m., one of the residents of a home in the 1100 block of Nashua Drive called 911 to report smoke from the first-floor kitchen and second-floor bathroom, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

Two dozen firefighters arrived at the building, where a fire was spreading through the kitchen ceiling, and evacuated the residents, the fire department said.

The home remained habitable following the fire, which investigators realized started from the residents using a heat gun to defrost a frozen water pipe, the fire department said.

“Homeowners are reminded to use extreme caution when attempting to defrost frozen water pipes in the home,” the fire department said.

No one was injured in the fire, the fire department said.