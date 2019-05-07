Retaining wall falls near bridge on South Side

A retaining wall fell near a bridge for the Norfolk Southern Rail train tracks on the South Side, scattering debris on the street and delaying traffic.

The wall collapsed about 2 a.m. on 87th Street between Chicago and Anthony Avenues, Chicago police and a spokesperson from the Department of Streets and Sanitation said. It is unclear what caused the collapse. No injuries or additional property damage have been reported.

Police, as well as a representative from Norfolk Southern Rail, Chicago Fire and Streets and Sanitation departments, are on the scene, police and Sanitation said.

Chicago Transportation Authority has rerouted buses. Commuters can expect minor delays.

Authorities did not say when the street would be cleared.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.