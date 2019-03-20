Ald. Ricardo Munoz again barred from wife’s house

Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd) leaves court in January after pleading not guilty to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge involving his wife. | Andy Grimm for the Sun-Times

Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd) is again barred from the house where his wife lives and faces a bench trial on misdemeanor domestic battery May 15.

An order of protection was reinstated Wednesday covering the marital home. Munoz, who did not seek re-election, had been permitted to return home after a hearing last month.

Betty Torres-Munoz interrupted an interview with reporters to swear at her estranged husband as he got an elevator after the hearing.

Munoz was charged misdemeanor domestic battery stemming from an alleged New Year’s Eve altercation.

