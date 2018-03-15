Richton Park school lockdowns lifted after nearby shooting, stabbing

(RICHTON PARK) Schools in south suburban Richton Park were placed on a temporary lockdown while police searched for the person who shot two people and stabbed a third Thursday morning in a nearby neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched about 7:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting at Saratoga Road and Latonia Lane, according to a statement from Richton Park police. They arrived to find a shooting victim and a stabbing victim and learned that the shooter had run away.

Authorities searched the area and found the shooter as well as a second shooting victim, police said. The suspect was taken into custody and all three victims were taken to hospitals.

Their ages, genders and conditions were not immediately available.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown while officers searched for the suspect, police said. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Southland College Prep Charter High School is located about a block away from the intersection where the shooting was reported, and Richton South Campus High School is less than a mile away.

Police said the people involved in the attack knew each other and “there is no further threat to the community.”