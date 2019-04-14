Robber targets pedestrians using cell phones in the Loop

Police are warning pedestrians to watch their cell phones after several thefts were reported in the Loop in April.

In each incident, the robber targeted pedestrians in the area using their cell phones, according to an alert from Chicago police. The thief either snatched the phone from the pedestrian’s hand or picked them out of pockets or open purses.

The thefts occurred:

At 4:10 p.m., April 11 in the first block of South Wabash Avenue;

At 8 p.m., April 11 in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street;

At 10:50 a.m., April 12 in the first block of South Wabash Avenue; and

At 11:50 a.m., April 12 in the first block of East Madison Street.

Police described the robber as a 20-year-old male standing 6-foot tall and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.