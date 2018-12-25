Man found beaten to death in Rogers Park

A man was found beaten to death Monday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of West Lunt Avenue and found Lawrence Herron, 30, unresponsive with blunt force trauma to the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Herron was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:41 a.m., according to authorities.

An autopsy released Tuesday found Herron died from head injuries he suffered from an assault. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that no one was in custody.