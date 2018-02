Rollover crash in Harvey

One person was injured in a rollover crash early Sunday in south suburban Harvey. Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

One person was injured in a rollover crash early Sunday in south suburban Harvey.

The crash occurred about 10:15 p.m. in the 14500 block of Jefferson Avenue.

It appears the vehicle rolled over and struck a tree.

The Harvey City Fire Department was on the scene to extricate one person from the vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.