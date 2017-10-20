Rosemont closes probe of Kenneka Jenkins’ death, ruling it accidental

The Rosemont Police Department on Friday officially closed the case of Kenneka Jenkins, ruling the 19-year-old’s death and accident and released a massive trove of investigation reports, video, and even crime scene photos of the teen’s body inside the hotel freezer where it was discovered.

The announcement comes more than a month after the teen’s body was found Sept. 10, inside a freezer in an unused kitchen at a hotel, where Jenkins had attended a party in a room paid for with a stolen credit card. In a four-page press release, Rosemont Police Chief Donald Stephens III acknowledged the intense speculation swirling around the case, fueled in by internet conspiracies and the outrage of Jenkins’ family.

“While there were many theories, rumors and much speculation floating around social media regarding the death of Ms. Jenkins, none were supported with facts,” Stephens’ statement read. “While all leads and theories were investigated by our department, what we have reported throughout the investigation and again, today, are the facts.”

“At this time, the Rosemont Public Safety Department has closed the death investigation of Kenneka Jenkins and has classified this incident as an accidental death. There is no evidence that indicates any other conclusion.”

The planned release of some of that information came under blistering criticism from lawyers for Jenkins’ family earlier this week, who said police officials met with the family members on Thursday and refused to release the full case file. According to attorney Larry Rogers Jr., the family was shown a handful of photos from among the case records, images that were of a “personal, private and indecent” nature, and told that additional records would be released to the public Friday.

“Frankly, [the] photos depicting how [Jenkins] was found raise more questions about what happened to [her] than they answer,” attorney Larry Rogers Jr. said a statement. “The pictures are graphic and disturbing images and inexplicably show portions of [her] body exposed.”

Investigators seemed to anticipate that litigation, and conspiracy theories, might continue to surround the case for some time. Among the investigative files released Friday was a three-dimensional, digital image of the kitchen where Jenkins’ body was found. The high-tech image of the kitchen layout, the chief explained, would provide accurate measurements of the room and “in the event this kitchen is ever remodeled or changed, the location of items and the layout will be documented.”