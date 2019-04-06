Round Lake Park police officer charged with domestic battery of a child

A police officer in north suburban Round Lake Park has been charged after allegedly beating his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter.

Wayman Vela, 55, of Antioch, faces one count of domestic battery, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

A Department of Children and Family Services agent was called Friday morning to Vela’s home in the 21600 block of West Grass Lake Road after a mandated reporter said that a 5-year-old girl might have been beaten by her mother’s boyfriend, the sheriff’s office said. The DCFS agent contacted the Lake County sheriff’s office, and a subsequent investigation revealed that Vela had repeatedly struck the girl on the lower back with a paddle.

The 5-year-old was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and evaluation, the sheriff’s office said. Round Lake Police did not immediately return a request for comment.

Vela is being held on $10,000 bail, the sheriff’s office said. He is due back in court April 10.