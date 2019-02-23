Section of Randolph Street closed until Monday

The Chicago Department of Transportation announced Friday that a section of Randolph Street will be closed until Monday.

Randolph Street between Garland Court and Michigan Avenue was closed 8 p.m. Friday to erect a construction crane and is scheduled to reopen at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to CDOT.

Westbound traffic is being detoured to southbound Michigan Avenue, west on Madison Street and north on State Street back to westbound Randolph Street, CDOT said.