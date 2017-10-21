Security guard shot in Gary, 4 in custody

Four people were in custody in connection with a shooting early Saturday that wounded a security guard in Gary, Indiana.

Officers were called about 2:55 a.m. about a person shot inside a business in the 5900 block of Melton Road, Gary police said.

A male security guard, whose age was unknown, was found with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A vehicle that matched a description of vehicle leaving the area was spotted shortly after by officers, who pursued the vehicle to Second Avenue and Hayes Street, where one person got out of the car and ran. That person was taken into custody.

The driver continued on the Westbrook area, where the driver and two others got out of the vehicle and ran. All three were taken into custody.

Anyone with information was asked to call Gary police at (219) 881-1210 or call anonymously at 1(866)-CRIME-GP.