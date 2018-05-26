Chance the Rapper, others exit DuSable board

Seven trustees from the board of the DuSable Museum of African American History have resigned, including Chance the Rapper and his father, Ken Bennett. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Seven trustees from the board of the DuSable Museum of African American History have resigned, including Chance the Rapper and his father, Ken Bennett.

The others include Eric Whitaker, Wilbur Milhouse, Kimberly McCullough-Starks, and Michael Gibson. Board Chair Joyce Johnson-Miller has also resigned, but will stay until July 6. The resignations make up one-third of the museum’s board, Crain’s Chicago Business is reporting.

In an email sent to DuSable staff Friday night, museum CEO Perri Irmer said she was sorry to see the trustees depart:

“In the coming days you may hear that we have had a few trustees resign from the board. Although we are sorry to see dedicated trustees depart, we understand that the mission of the DuSable Museum is more important now than ever before, and we will take this opportunity to continue to build our board of trustees and focus our efforts on the present—and the future—of this great institution,” Irmer wrote.