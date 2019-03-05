Our Pledge To You

03/05/2019, 06:16am

Severely injured man found on Red Line train; authorities unsure of cause

By David Struett
Authorities were unsure how a man was injured and later found early Tuesday on a Red Line train in the South Loop.

About 1:40 a.m., paramedics took the man from a Red Line train at the Harrison Street station to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the Chicago Fire Department said. He was in serious-to-critical condition.

Investigators were unsure how he was injured, Chicago police said. Witnesses on the train stated that he was already injured when they saw him, police said. The man refused to file a report with officers.

The department is not investigating the case, police said Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Transit Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

