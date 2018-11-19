Sheriff’s deputy shoots fugitive who stabbed fellow officer in Bronzeville

A fugitive was wounded in an officer-involved shooting after stabbing a sheriff’s deputy Monday evening in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

The deputies responded about 6:35 p.m. to the intersection of 41st Street and Michigan Avenue to arrest Joveaun Brewer, a 22-year-old Chicago man who hadn’t checked in with the sheriff’s office’s electronic monitoring program since Nov. 7, according to Sophia Ansari, a spokeswoman for the agency.

As they tried to take Brewer into custody on an escape charge, he stabbed one the deputies, who suffered wounds that weren’t thought to be life-threatening, Ansari said. It wasn’t immediately known whether the wounded deputy was taken for medical treatment.

Another deputy then fired at Brewer, Ansari said. He was taken to a hospital in custody after suffering a gunshot wound that wasn’t believed to be life-threatening.

Chicago police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.

CPD officer Samuel Jimenez was fatally wounded about three hours earlier when a gunman opened fire at Mercy Hospital, which is less than two miles from where the deputy was stabbed.