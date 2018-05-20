Shooting wounds man inside Lawndale business

A man was shot Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 25-year-old was shot inside a business about 3 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt Road, Chicago Police said.

Officers arrived to the scene and found him sitting outside in a friend’s vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The man refused to provide details about the shooting, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.